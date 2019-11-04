Bibb County deputies investigate shooting in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Macon just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the victim’s home at Laura Ann Place in regards to a man that was shot.

When deputies arrived, they found the 22-year-old with a gun shot wound to the right leg. It was reported that the victim was walking at an unknown location and was shot. No one else was injured during the incident. The victim was taken to the Navicent Health, Medical Center and is listed in stable condition at this time.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.