Mercer Football rescues Capricorn Sound

Mercer football team helps move a 1000 lb sound console and crate into the Capricorn Sound Studio

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – What do you do when you need a heavy object moved? Mercer’s Townsend School of Music reached out to a football team.

The Capricorn Sound Studio is under renovation. The studio received its new custom-built sound console on Monday.

According to project volunteers, the console along with the crate weighs roughly 1,000 lbs.

Steve Ivey graduated from Mercer’s music program and is volunteering on the project.

“This is all about Mercer and the school, so I just wanted to make it a school experience and maybe we get these football players over here to record sometime,” Ivey said.

A news release from Mercer says API Audio designed and fabricated the new 40-channel analog console.

Mercer’s Director of Media Relations says the grand opening of the Mercer Music at Capricorn is December 2nd and 3rd.