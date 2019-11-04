Governor announces Georgia Pathways healthcare proposal

Governor Kemp proposes a healthcare plan that would help Georgian workers who make below the federal poverty line

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The governor and other state officials are still working on healthcare reforms to improve healthcare for Georgians.

Monday morning Gov. Brian Kemp announced a proposed “Georgia Pathways” innovation waiver.

Georgia Pathways is a part of the Patient First Act. Kemp says the waiver would pay for the employees’ portion of employer-sponsored insurance or enroll them in Medicaid.

Kemp says the proposal will put more Georgians on private insurance and provide more choices when picking a provider.

“If you work 80 hours a month, train for 80 hours a month or volunteer for 80 hours a month and make less than 100 percent of the federal poverty line, you will be eligible for insurance in Georgia,” Gov. Kemp said.

Kemp says the waiver will allow 408,000 Georgians the chance to purchase affordable insurance. A sliding fee scale will determine eligibility.