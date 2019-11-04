Public ice skating returns to Macon Coliseum

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – As the temperatures start to cool, public ice skating makes a return to Macon Coliseum. Opening weekend is November 9th and 10th.

Ice skating fans will be able to enjoy a mix of daytime skates and skating after select Macon Mayhem hockey games. There will be $5 Friday night skates. Regular prices are $10 per person, $8 with military ID. Newly added this year, there are season skate passes for just $120!

Tickets on sale now for all November skate dates. Tickets can be purchased online through ticketmaster.com or in person at the Macon Coliseum box office.

A full schedule of skate dates can be found on the Macon Coliseum website.

Birthday parties and corporate gatherings are also encouraged to reach out to book group or private skate outings. Please email MCP-Info@spectraxp.com for more information. Visit the box office at the Macon Coliseum for more information.