Warmer start to the week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Our temperatures were unseasonably cool this past weekend, but slightly warmer temperatures are on the way this week with increased rain chances as well.

TODAY.

Cloud cover will continue to increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures today will top out in the middle to upper 60’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We could see a light and isolated shower, but rain chances are running at less than 10%. With a mostly cloudy sky in store for this evening, temperatures will only cool into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW.

Rain coverage will be increasing tomorrow as we head into the daytime hours. Temperatures tomorrow morning will start off on the milder side compared to where we have started the past several mornings. Tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky temperatures will top out in the low to middle 70’s before falling into the low 50’s overnight.

WEEK AHEAD.

We stay dry on Wednesday as high pressure builds in temporarily, but changes are on the way for Thursday and Friday. A cold front approaching from the west will bring rain back to our area. As we sit a few days out from this event, there are a few discrepancies in the models. The European model moves this cold front through in quick fashion meaning we would see reduced rainfall totals and most of our rain confined to a period from Thursday evening to Friday morning. On the other hand, the GFS model pegs a slower and wetter progression of the front with the heaviest rain falling between Friday morning and Friday evening. The timing of this frontal passage is something we will continue to fine tune in the coming days.

