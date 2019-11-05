Man arrested for armed robbery, police looking for two other suspects

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Warner Robins Police have arrested one man and are looking for two other suspects officers say were involved in an armed robbery Monday night.

According to a news release from the police department, officers responded to a call about someone pointing a pistol in a room at the Motel 6 at 1440 Watson Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. Through their investigation, officers determined it was an armed robbery and they were able to locate the suspects involved. Police say prescription medication was also taken from the victim during the robbery.

- Advertisement -

21 year old Michael Maddox has been arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Xanax with Intent, Possession of Oxycodone with Intent, and Possession of Drugs not in the Original Container. Police say a pistol was also recovered in addition to the drugs.

Officers say two other suspects were involved and warrants are expected in the near future.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Karmen Thompson at (478)302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.