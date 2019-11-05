Macon man arrested for possession of child pornography

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Bradley Spiegel after finding child pornography in his home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is in custody after authorities found child pornography in his home.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 45-year-old Bradley Spiegel on Tuesday. The happened around 8:35 a.m. for sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators obtained a search warrant with Bibb County Crimes Against Children regarding child pornography.

Authorities later searched Spiegel’s home. They reportedly found several electronic devices containing videos and images of child pornography.

After the search, investigators obtained an arrest warrant and took Spiegel into custody.

Authorities took Spiegel to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They set his bond at $38,700.00.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.