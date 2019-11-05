Burglary suspect released from hospital, sent to Bibb County Jail

Jermaine Hollingshed Junior was released from the hospital Monday night, and he is now in the Bibb County Jail.

Deputies arrested 17-year-old Jermaine Hollingshed Jr. for his connection in an attempted burglary at a north Macon apartment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports that a third suspect is now in jail after falling from a balcony during a burglary attempt.

On November 1, deputies responded to the Whispering Woods Apartments on Northside Drive.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say around 8:30 a.m., three suspects tried to enter an apartment. However, they fled the scene when they realized the resident was still home.

Deputies took 18-year-old Jaeson Cotton and 17-year-old Jaylin Garrett to jail.

Authorities took 17-year-old Jermaine Hollingshed Jr. to Medical Center Navicent Health for injuries he received when he fell off the apartment balcony. Medical personnel released him from the hospital on Monday.

Deputies arrested and took Hollingshed to the Bibb County Jail.