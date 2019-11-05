Centerville Police Department receives safety grant for youth

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Centerville Police Department was awarded a grant to assist in the education of Centerville youth.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the department a $13,193.00 safety grant to purchase equipment to be used in the prevention of traffic-related injuries.

Authorities will also use the grant to purchase an enclosed trailer, three adult size pedal carts, DUI sobriety goggles, and safety cones.

“What we’re trying to do is get to zero fatalities in the state of Georgia,” Centerville Police Department Lieutenant Michael Welch said. “The last couple of years, we’ve had about 1,500 for the state of Georgia. And in most of those fatalities are caused by things that can be prevented.”

The grant will run from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020.