Macon is home to one of America’s best hospitals

National report ranks Coliseum Northside Hospital in top 100 for both orthopedic and spine surgery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon is home to one of the nation’s best surgical hospitals.

Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation evaluated 4,500 hospitals and 45 million inpatient records.

- Advertisement -

Their report ranks Coliseum Northside Hospital in the top 100 for both orthopedic and spine surgery.

Greg Caples, the CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital, credits his staff for the accomplishment.

“We analyze data very thoroughly and we monitor our performance on a daily basis and then get together and form plans so that we can improve our care on a constant basis,” Caples said. “I think that we just have a great team that works together really well.”

Coliseum Northside Hospital also received the Five Star Facility recognition for spinal fusion and hip fracture treatment.

For the full report by Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, click here.