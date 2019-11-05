Georgia looks for new ways to combat gangs in Middle Georgia

GBI Director Vic Reynolds launches the first State Gang Task Force to combat criminal gangs in Georgia

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Early this year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a new director for the governor’s office.

Former Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds was named GBI Director in February.

In the new role, Reynolds is visiting each regional office. He got a chance to stop by the Eastman GBI office to discuss ways to combat criminal gang violence.

Reynolds says the area faces the same issues as other communities, regardless of the location.

“We are working on how to appropriately work these cases, how to investigate them, how to make sure we stay aggressive and assertive in fighting criminal street gangs,” Reynolds said. “That’s our top priority we have a little bit of a backlog. We got to do something about that. That’s the next major thing we’re going to take on in the lab.”

Reynolds says with the amount of work they have ahead of them, the GBI launched its first State Gang Task Force to combat criminal gangs.