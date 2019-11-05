Deputies arrest man wanted for teaching kids gang activity on social media

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the arrest of 22-year-old Tyree Welch.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man accused of teaching kids how to shoot and attack rival street gangs is now in custody.

An off-duty deputy spotted Welch at Prime Time 41 on Walnut Street around 1:00am Sunday. According to deputies, Welch ran away. But deputies caught him when he ran into the Ocmulgee River.

Welch is charged with Simple Battery Family Violence, Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Battery, Theft by Taking Felony, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Criminal Street Gang Activity.

In July, deputies reported video of Welch on social media instructing two minor children on how to fight. Deputies also say Welch describes which rival street gang members to shoot and attack.

Welch is being held without bond at the Bibb County jail.