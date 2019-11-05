Monroe County deputies searching for two suspects in I-75 chase, shootout

Deputies are searching the area along Pea Ridge Road, Interstate 75 and I-475 in Monroe County.

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in a chase and shootout along Interstate 75. Deputies are searching the area along Pea Ridge Road, Interstate 75 and I-475 in Monroe County.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies tried to make a traffic stop along I-75 South around 7:50pm.

According to the post, the suspects started to shoot at deputies during the chase. Then the vehicle ran into a tree and crashed at a nearby rest area. Deputies say the suspects then ran from the crash.

Currently, Monroe County deputies, Bibb County deputies, Georgia State Patrol, K-9’s, drones and GSP Aviation looking for the suspects.

