Monroe County deputies searching for two suspects in I-75 chase, shootout

FORSYTH, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects involved in a chase and shootout along Interstate 75. Deputies are searching the area along Pea Ridge Road, Interstate 75 and I-475 in Monroe County.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies tried to make a traffic stop along I-75 South around 7:50pm.
According to the post, the suspects started to shoot at deputies during the chase. Then the vehicle ran into a tree and crashed at a nearby rest area. Deputies say the suspects then ran from the crash.
Currently, Monroe County deputies, Bibb County deputies, Georgia State Patrol, K-9’s, drones and GSP Aviation looking for the suspects.
Stay with 41NBC for updates.