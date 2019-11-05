More rain on the way later this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A few light showers will move through the area today, but rain chances will be on the rise as we head into Thursday and Friday.

TODAY.

We are going to be partly cloudy this afternoon as a few light showers move through ahead of a weak cold front. Rain chances this afternoon are running at 20%. High temperatures today are going to top out in the low to middle 70’s before falling into the low to middle 50’s tonight under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

We dry out on Wednesday and will be dealing with a mostly sunny sky. Behind the cold frontal passage tonight, temperatures are not going to change much at all. Afternoon high temperatures tomorrow are going to top out in the middle 70’s before falling into the low to middle 50’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

For the first half of the day on Thursday we will be dry, but a cold front moving through the Peach State late in the evening and into the overnight hours will bring beneficial rain to our area. Right now, rainfall totals across the region are expected to total half an inch to one inch. Behind the frontal passage we will clear out and cool off. By Friday evening a mostly clear sky will be in store and that means temperatures will be dropping fairly quickly as we head into the weekend.

