Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 28-November 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
GWVH – Vinson Building
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019
Dominos
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Bibb County:
Hanneford Circus
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 75 four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Buffalo’s Cafe
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Methodist Home for Children
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
KFC
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Wager’s
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Baymont Inn and Suites (FS)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Antojitos Michoacanos
3975 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 5 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Moons Wings Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Miller Middle School (FS)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Antojitos Michoacanos
3975 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 5 MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score the next day; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
China Gourmet
3975 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Eastview Nursing Center (FS)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Southfield Elementary School (FS)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Subway
4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (FS)
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Hancock County:
Hancock Central Middle/High School
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
M.E. Lewis Elementary School
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
John Hancock Academy (FS)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Houston County:
Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Olympia Skate Center
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Emmaus Table
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Po Man’s Heaven and Earth Catering
123 S PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 16 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Family Deli
114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Houston County Detention Center (FS)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Comfort Inn and Suites (FS)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Perry Hospital Cafeteria (FS)
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
McEver Probation Detention Center (FS)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Howard Johnson (FS)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Jasper County:
Edge’ys
113 N WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Little Caesars
9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Laurens County:
Susie Dasher Elementary (FS)
911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
China Garden
106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Monroe County:
Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (FS)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
High Falls Wing Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Peach County:
Five Star Food Service (Blue Bird)
402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Super 8 (FS)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Econolodge (FS)
515 OLD MACON RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
100 HAMILTON PT STE 155 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Kings Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
KFC
607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Wendy’s
309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Putnam County:
The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
The Pizza Place
1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019
Dairy Queen
115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Putnam County Jail (FS)
111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019
Twiggs County:
Kane’s BBQ – Mobile Unit
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Kane’s BBQ – Commissary
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019
Upson County:
Peachtree Cafe
99 JEFF DAVIS RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Justin’s
1441 19 NORTH HWY THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Mac’s
94 JEFF DAVIS RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019
Providence Healtcare of Thomaston (FS)
1011 SOUTH GREEN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Wilkinson County:
Wilkinson County LEC (FS)
108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Wilkinson County Middle / High School (FS)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019
Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (FS)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019