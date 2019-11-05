Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 28-November 1

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant
2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

GWVH – Liberty Diner
2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

GWVH – Vinson Building
2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Amici Italian Cafe
101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Hong Kong Express
2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Dominos
1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Bibb County:

Hanneford Circus
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Macon Crab House
4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 75 four days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Cook Out
155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Marco’s Pizza
2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Buffalo’s Cafe
5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Methodist Home for Children
304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

KFC
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wager’s
3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Ole Times
3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Baymont Inn and Suites (FS)
3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Hong Kong Express
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Antojitos Michoacanos
3975 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 5 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Moons Wings Seafood
4191 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Dab’s Cafe
1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Miller Middle School (FS)
751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Antojitos Michoacanos
3975 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 5 MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score the next day; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

China Gourmet
3975 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Huddle House
4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Eastview Nursing Center (FS)
3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Southfield Elementary School (FS)
4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Subway
4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings
169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Subway
4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Arby’s
4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More
1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 75 (improved score four days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (FS)
6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School
11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

M.E. Lewis Elementary School
11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

John Hancock Academy (FS)
1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

 

Houston County:

Zaxby’s
401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

The Kitchen
205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Hazards on the Green
901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Olympia Skate Center
622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Emmaus Table
129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Po Man’s Heaven and Earth Catering
123 S PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
3035 WATSON BLVD STE 16 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Family Deli
114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Houston County Detention Center (FS)
203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Shells Seafood Extended
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Olive Garden
3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe
2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Comfort Inn and Suites (FS)
201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Perry Hospital Cafeteria (FS)
1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

McEver Probation Detention Center (FS)
2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill
4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Howard Johnson (FS)
100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Church’s Chicken
1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Jasper County:

Edge’ys
113 N WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Subway
9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Little Caesars
9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

 

 

Laurens County:

Susie Dasher Elementary (FS)
911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

China Garden
106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Monroe County:

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (FS)
1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

High Falls Wing Depot
4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

McDonald’s
250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill
480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Wendy’s
177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Peach County:

Five Star Food Service (Blue Bird)
402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Super 8 (FS)
305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Econolodge (FS)
515 OLD MACON RD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

New China Buffet
HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles
100 HAMILTON PT STE 155 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Kings Deli at Fort Valley
325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

KFC
607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Wendy’s
309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style
113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Putnam County:

The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant
930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

The Pizza Place
1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Southern Delight Cafeteria
104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Henry’s Garrett Catering
200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Dairy Queen
115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Tastee Chick
812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Putnam County Jail (FS)
111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

 

Twiggs County:

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile Unit
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Kane’s BBQ – Commissary
289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

 

Upson County:

Peachtree Cafe
99 JEFF DAVIS RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Justin’s
1441 19 NORTH HWY THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Mac’s
94 JEFF DAVIS RD THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Providence Healtcare of Thomaston (FS)
1011 SOUTH GREEN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

 

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County LEC (FS)
108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wilkinson County Middle / High School (FS)
11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (FS)
12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

