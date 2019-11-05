Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores October 28-November 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, October 28 through Friday, November 1. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Lieu’s Peking Restaurant

2485 N COLUMBIA ST STE 101 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

GWVH – Liberty Diner

2214 IRWINTON RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

GWVH – Wood Building (Food Service)

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

GWVH – Vinson Building

2249 VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Amici Italian Cafe

101 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Hong Kong Express

2400 N COLUMBIA ST A-3 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-24-2019

Dominos

1909 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Bibb County:

Hanneford Circus

222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Macon Crab House

4690 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More

1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 96 (up from 75 four days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Cook Out

155 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Marco’s Pizza

2910 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Buffalo’s Cafe

5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Methodist Home for Children

304 PIERCE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

KFC

4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wager’s

3914 RIVERPLACE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Ole Times

3661 EISENHOWER PKWY STE 50 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Baymont Inn and Suites (FS)

3680 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Hong Kong Express

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Antojitos Michoacanos

3975 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 5 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96 (improved score from previous day; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Moons Wings Seafood

4191 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Waffle House

3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Dab’s Cafe

1000 TERMINAL DR MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Miller Middle School (FS)

751 HENDLEY ST MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Antojitos Michoacanos

3975 ARKWRIGHT RD STE 5 MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 76 (improved score the next day; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Fing Town I

950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

China Gourmet

3975 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Huddle House

4890 OCMULGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Eastview Nursing Center (FS)

3020 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Southfield Elementary School (FS)

4375 BLOOMFIELD DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Subway

4450 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings

169 TOM HILL SR. BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Subway

4831 OCMLGEE E BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Arby’s

4500 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Ma Duke Southern Cooking and More

1530 ROCKY CREEK DR MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 75 (improved score four days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia (FS)

6601 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Hancock County:

Hancock Central Middle/High School

11311 N HIGHWAY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

M.E. Lewis Elementary School

11145 N HWY 15 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

John Hancock Academy (FS)

1100 LINTON RD SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Houston County:

Zaxby’s

401 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

The Kitchen

205 N DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Hazards on the Green

901 CARROLL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Olympia Skate Center

622 GREENBRIAR RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Emmaus Table

129 S HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Po Man’s Heaven and Earth Catering

123 S PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 16 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Family Deli

114 MANOR CT STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Houston County Detention Center (FS)

203 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Shells Seafood Extended

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe

2915 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles

1281 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Comfort Inn and Suites (FS)

201 LECT DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Perry Hospital Cafeteria (FS)

1120 MORNINGSIDE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

McEver Probation Detention Center (FS)

2100 KINGS CHAPEL RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & Grill

4025 WATSON BLVD STE 160 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Howard Johnson (FS)

100 MARKET PLACE DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Church’s Chicken

1801 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Jasper County:

Edge’ys

113 N WARREN ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Subway

9160 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Little Caesars

9162 W 212 HWY MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Laurens County:

Susie Dasher Elementary (FS)

911 MLK BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

China Garden

106 MALL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Monroe County:

Katherine B. Sutton Elementary School (FS)

1315 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

High Falls Wing Depot

4992 HIGH FALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

McDonald’s

250 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

El Dorado Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill

480 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Wendy’s

177 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Peach County:

Five Star Food Service (Blue Bird)

402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Super 8 (FS)

305 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Econolodge (FS)

515 OLD MACON RD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

New China Buffet

HIGHWAY 49 UNIT 11-12 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

American Philly and Wings

209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles

100 HAMILTON PT STE 155 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Kings Deli at Fort Valley

325 MLK JR DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

KFC

607 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Wendy’s

309 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style

113 E MAIN ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Putnam County:

The Lodge on Lake Oconee Restaurant

930 LAKE OCONEE PARKWAY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

The Pizza Place

1113 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Southern Delight Cafeteria

104 OCONEE ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Henry’s Garrett Catering

200 S WASHINGTON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-30-2019

Dairy Queen

115 GRAY RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Tastee Chick

812 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Putnam County Jail (FS)

111 RIDLEY DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Pablo’s Southwest Express

810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-28-2019

Twiggs County:

Kane’s BBQ – Mobile Unit

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Kane’s BBQ – Commissary

289 RAILROAD NORTH ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-29-2019

Upson County:

Peachtree Cafe

99 JEFF DAVIS RD THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Justin’s

1441 19 NORTH HWY THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Mac’s

94 JEFF DAVIS RD THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 11-01-2019

Providence Healtcare of Thomaston (FS)

1011 SOUTH GREEN ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wilkinson County:

Wilkinson County LEC (FS)

108 BACON ST IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wilkinson County Middle / High School (FS)

11481 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019

Wilkinson County Primary & Elementary School (FS)

12516 HWY 57 IRWINTON, GA 31042

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-31-2019