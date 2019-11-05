State clears Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms in campaign finance allegations

WANRER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In a news conference Monday, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says the state cleared him of any wrongdoing as it relates to campaign finance allegations.

The Houston County NAACP filed a formal complaint against Mayor Toms in April 2018. The complaint alleges multiple violations relating to the following:

Mayor Toms received questionable campaign funds

Mayor Toms participated in hiring improper hiring practices for Election Supervisor and assisting personnel

Mayor Toms improperly used City Hall for early voting

According to Mayor Toms, he has fully cooperated with the investigation and spent $7,000 of his money to fight the accusations.

“I’m happy to have been vindicated from these false charges,” Toms said. “But I am sad for our city, these targeted attacks, are just examples of the countless hours that have been wasted, and tens of thousands of dollars that have been expended.”

If an agreement is not met from the accusers from the NAACP, Mayor Toms says he suggests he might take legal action.

41 NBC reached out to the Warner Robins NAACP for a statement but have received no response.