CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – Centerville residents voted to change the city’s Sunday brunch alcohol sales time to 11 a.m.

This comes after the state legislature allowed the referendum to be on ballots.

Centerville spokesperson Kate Hogan says the brunch ordinance serves as a recruitment tool for new businesses.