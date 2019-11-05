Waitr launching ‘Share Thanksgiving’ campaign, expanding in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Now that Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

Waitr and local restaurants are coming together to make sure no family goes without a hot Thanksgiving meal.

Every time you order through Waitr, a portion goes toward Waitr’s Share Thanksgiving campaign.

“It’s really moving to watch. I teared up actually at the one I personally did last year. It’s just so moving to give back to the communities that give so much to us,” Macon Waitr manager Jamie Best said.

Last year, nationwide, they fed 4,000 people. In Macon, Waitr put out 100 orders. This year, Waitr wants to help even more families.

“We’re expanding actually. Last year we did a couple in Warner Robins. Mostly focused in Macon. This year, we’ll be servicing Macon, Warner Robins, and Perry,” Best said.

To nominate a family, go to Waitr’s website.