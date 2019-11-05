WANTED | Authorities looking burglary suspect

Deputies are searching for Curtis Barnes Jr. in connection with a burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Curtis Anthony Barnes Jr. Authorities say that Barnes is wanted for burglary.

Description

Authorities describe Barnes as the following:

Stands 6 feet 2 inches tall

Weighs about 170 lb

Tattoo on the right arm of the Serenity Prayer

Anyone with information

- Advertisement -

If you know of the whereabouts of Curtis Barnes Jr., call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.