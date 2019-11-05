WANTED | Authorities looking burglary suspect

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
Curtis Anthony Barnes wanted for burglary

Deputies are searching for Curtis Barnes Jr. in connection with a burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Curtis Anthony Barnes Jr. Authorities say that Barnes is wanted for burglary. 

Description

Authorities describe Barnes as the following:

  • Stands 6 feet 2 inches tall 
  • Weighs about 170 lb
  • Tattoo on the right arm of the Serenity Prayer

Anyone with information 

If you know of the whereabouts of Curtis Barnes Jr., call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.