West Laurens looking for first region title since 2014 Friday

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – West Laurens will face Perry at Horseshoe Stadium Friday for the region championship. It’s also 41NBC’s Game of the Week.

The Raiders are 8-1 overall, and 4-0 in region 2, 4A.

They’ve won five straight, including a 30-0 win against Upson Lee last Friday. In fact, the Raiders haven’t tasted defeat since Sept. 20th.

They’re scoring 37.3 points per game, and their defense has allowed only 27 points in the last five games.

West Laurens is looking to capture its first region title since 2014.

Here’s head coach Kagan McClain.

THE COACH

“We haven’t won a region championship since 2014,” said McClain. ” These kids were kind of around the program. They were in middle school at the time. And they kinda remember a little bit about that. They’re excited about having a chance to go out and compete for a region title and get some payoff for the hard work they put in, in the off-season.”