BCSO: Man shot multiple times in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A man was shot late Tuesday night in downtown Macon.

Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says, they received a shots fired call around 9:30 at the corner of Walnut Street and Forest Avenue.

Williams says when deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old male laying in the street with multiple gun wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to Navicent Health, and is listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured, and there is no information on the suspect at this time.

If you can help investigators with this case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.