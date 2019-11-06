City of Perry to use grant dollars for housing, street improvements

The City of Perry received more than one million dollars in grant money during the Georgia Department of Community Affairs conference in October.

PERRY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The City of Perry is planning to use more than one million dollars in grants for housing and street improvements.

The City of Perry received over one million dollars in grant money during the Georgia Department of Community Affairs conference in October. Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn presented two checks to Councilman Willie King during the conference.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release, the $300,000 Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) Grant will be used to improve five homes in the Sandhill community.

The $996,350 Community Development Block Grant will be used for street and storm drainage improvements along with housing rehabilitation in the Creekwood area.

This project will benefit 124 citizens specifically along Riley Street, Gordy Street, Stanley Street, and Baird Drive.