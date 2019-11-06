Community Luncheon focuses on progress in Perry

15th Annual State of the Community Luncheon focuses on projects to help grow Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Elected officials along with community members discussed progress in Perry at a community luncheon.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce hosted its 15th Annual State of the Community Luncheon on Wednesday at the Houston County Board of Education.

Governmental Affairs Chair Scott Cox says the community continues to grow.

“It’s very important for the city, the county, the school districts…get on the same page,” Cox said. “ So we can really talk about the same kind of things. And we want to know what they are doing, so we can mirror and help them do better. These types of events help us get on the same page.”

Community members and business owners listened to school and city officials regarding progress, changes and expected improvements.

“They leave here with just having a better idea, and part of the chamber’s goals and our vision is to make sure that we are connecting people,” President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Ellen Palmer said. “And connecting our government with our businesses, and connecting the different things going on in the community.”

“This is a great event for our community partners to understand, and to get access to these leaders to be able to ask questions as well,” Cox said.

In addition, school board officials also announced that they plan to fund more projects using the Special Penny Tax.