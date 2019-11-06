It’s the Law: Ronnie Towns murder indictment dismissed

J Davis offers some insight into a case out of Telfair County getting national attention.

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates

Davis offers some insight into a case out of Telfair County getting national attention. That’s because the murder indictment for Ronnie Towns was dismissed.

Towns was charged with killing a Marietta couple he met through Craig’s List. In March of 2015, Towns was charged in the death of Elrey and June Runion in McRae. The couple met with Towns to buy a car.

Towns’ lawyer argued some of the grand jurors were not selected randomly as required by law. The state appealed the ruling. But the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the indictment dismissal.