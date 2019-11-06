MACON-BIBB residents approve E-SPLOST

Bibb County residents voted to continue with the ESPLOST (Yes: 3,544 / No: 1,203)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County residents voted to continue the education SPLOST.

School board members and community leaders came together at the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce to watch the results come in on Tuesday.

The Bibb County ESPLOST received 3,544 supporting votes while only 1,203 citizens turned it down.

According to Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones, the Bibb County School district education ESPLOST will pay for major projects. Those projects include air conditioning for buses and auditoriums.

“We’re going to have resources that will allow us to continue upgrading our facilities,” Jones said. “If we need to build a new skill, we will have that capability. We can put new technology in the hands of all of our students…put students on air-conditioned buses, and…put them into air-conditioned gyms.”

The ESPLOST funds should generate more than $150 million for Bibb County Schools over a five-year period.