MWA ransomware attack affecting business operations, billing software

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Macon Water Authority says a recent Ransomware Attack has impacted its business operations, including its customer service, billing and financial software. MWA staff discovered the attack on Sunday, October 27th.

According to the MWA, customer service software and the self-service web portal are unavailable. This means staff and customers do not have access to account information.

Executive Director and President Tony Rojas says customers can continue to make payments via cash or check at the MWA Second Street Headquarters, or via bank drafts or electronic payments through their financial institutions.

“We apologize for the obvious inconvenience this is causing our customers who want to pay their bill through our web portal or via credit cards,” says Rojas.

MWA says it will not be applying late penalties, administrative fees, or enforcement actions like disconnection services or reporting of delinquent accounts to credit bureaus.

MWA officials also are reassuring customers that there is no evidence of personal and financial information being compromised.

In a news release, MWA says it has started the process of “isolating infected data, reducing the chance of reinfection, and restoring data to its secured state prior to the attack.”