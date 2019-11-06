Rain on the way for Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A mostly sunny day is expected this afternoon as we look ahead to increasing rain chances from our next cold front to close out the work week.

TODAY.

High pressure in the Ohio River Valley region has built in behind yesterday’s weak cold front, and that means we are going to see a very nice fall day across Middle Georgia. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures are going to top out in the middle to upper 70’s across the area with a light wind out of the east and northeast expected. As we head into the overnight hours we will begin to see a few more clouds roll into the area. That will lead to a partly cloudy sky with temperatures running in the upper 40’s and low to middle 50’s.

TOMORROW.

We will start off the morning with a few high clouds, but as we head through the day our cloud cover will become more dense and rain chances will be on the rise. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon under a partly cloudy sky will top out in the low to middle 70’s. Rain showers will be isolated in the afternoon before better organization of showers returns late Thursday and into Friday. Rainfall totals are expected to be between 0.25″ and 0.50″.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We are going to clear out and cool off beginning Friday and that trend will continue into the weekend. Partly sunny skies are expected on Friday with temperatures topping out in the lower 60’s. This weekend, temperatures will run in the upper 50’s and and low to middle 60’s for high temperatures while morning low temperatures will start off in the middle 30’s.

