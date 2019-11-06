Thursday stays warm ahead of rain and a big cool down

A warm day is on the way for much of the southeast on Thursday. A cold front is headed towards the Middle Georgia and will bring an increase in temperatures and moisture. We will also see an increase in cloud cover through the day.

Rain will likely hold off until later in the evening, with the heaviest rain likely after 9 pm. We are not anticipating thunderstorm activity in Middle Georgia, but a few pockets of heavy rain will be possible.

Behind the cold front we will see a plunge in temperatures. Highs will be limited to the low 60’s on Friday. Dry air will allow our low temperatures to drop into the 30’s by Saturday morning, with more cool days expected through the weekend.



The weekend will bring a period of dry weather that will linger into Veteran’s Day. High temperatures will warm back to the lower 70’s before we see what will likely be the coldest air of the season by next Tuesday.



Based on the latest forecast models, we will see our first potential freeze by Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Despite what some websites might say, we are not anticipating wintry precip in Middle Georgia.