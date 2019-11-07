Cat of the Week: Bamboo

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a six month old cat grey and white cat named Bamboo!

Bamboo is a return visitor to Daybreak looking to catch someone’s eye to take her to her forever home! Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, says that Bamboo is calm and would be the perfect cat for someone looking for a lap cat or a furry friend to stay by their side.

If you’re interested in adopting Bamboo or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!