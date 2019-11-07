Cold air moves in behind tonight’s rain

Rain has finally started to push through Middle Georgia this evening. Behind the rain, the cold front will move through the area, bringing cold weather and likely some clearing by tomorrow afternoon and evening.



It is not going to take long for the cold and dry air to settle into Middle Georgia. By tomorrow night (just in time for football kickoff) we will see breezy conditions with temperatures starting in the 50’s and falling into the 40’s by the end of the games.



Saturday will be one of the coldest days of the season so far, but it will be sunny and dry. This cold streak will hang on through Sunday with highs in the 50’s on Saturday and 60’s by Sunday. Lows, however will start in the 30’s.



Looking ahead to next week, an even colder front will pass through the area and drop temperatures to what (by that time) will be the coldest mornings of this fall. We are expecting a chance of rain and maybe storms in Middle Georgia, but don’t expect any winter weather.



Much of next week looks like it will be taking a turn for the cold. Highs are going to top out in the 50’s and lows will be in the 30’sand 20’s. Definitely a good time to make sure your winter coat is ready to wear this year!