UPDATE: Deputies still searching for shooter of mother, child

UPDATE #4: Bibb County deputies say 19-year-old Darrell Dexter Solomon is not the person who shot a mother and her 2-year-old daughter Thursday. He was brought in for questioning and is still being questioned as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the original evidence, including Solomon fleeing the scene, pointed to Solomon being the shooter, but investigators determined after bringing him in for questioning that another person was the shooter.

The person deputies are looking for was captured on video. A photo of that person is attached.

The 2-year-old child has been downgraded from critical to stable condition.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

UPDATE #3: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies 19-year-old Darrell Solomon is in custody regarding the murder at Pio Nono Avenue and Pio Nono Circle.

UPDATE #2: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it now has a suspect in connection to the shooting. He is 19-year-old Darrell Dexter Solomon. If you come in contact with Solomon or know where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: According to Seargent Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Shakema Dickson died from her injuries around 4 p.m. at Navicent Health, Medical Center. The child, 2-year-old Korri, is now in stable condition.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb deputies are investigating a double shooting at Pio Nono Avenue and Pio Nono Circle.

Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened inside a home on Pio Nono Circle around 1 p.m.

The family identified the victims as mother and daughter, 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and 2-year-old Korri.

Investigators have helicopters and K9’s searching for the suspect.

Witnesses tell 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki they heard more than 10 rounds of bullets.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.