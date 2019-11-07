Historic Macon Foundation Office Furniture Sale kicks off this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Macon Foundation kicks off its Office Furniture Sale which will help revitalize Macon communities.

The Historic Macons Office Furniture Sale happens at the foundation’s space in the Roses Shopping Center.

Rock-bottom prices on everything from desks, chairs, and filing cabinets will be on display for customers to buy.

Historic Macon Volunteers will collect, sort, and price donations of the office equipment. The proceeds will go to revitalizing communities in Macon.

“This office furniture sale is very important to our community because, with the funds from the sales, we revitalize these communities by preserving the architecture and sharing history,” Stafford Gudenrateh, Director of Engagement said.

The Historic Macon Office Furniture Sale will run on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 662 Shurling Drive.