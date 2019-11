Bibb County investigators are looking into a shooting that happened on Pio Nono Circle. One of the victims was a baby.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb Sheriff’s investigators are at the corners of Pio Nono Avenue and Pio Nono Circle after a shooting happened.

Investigators say two people were shot–one of the victims is a baby.

Witnesses tell 41NBC’s Tanya Modersitzki they heard more than 10 rounds of bullets.

Stay with 41NBC for updates.