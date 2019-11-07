Man shot in cheek outside motel on Riverside Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the cheek.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon outside the Econo Lodge on Riverside Drive.

The unidentified man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Sergeant Howard says they are still investigating as to what lead up to the shooting. At this time, they do not have anyone in custody.