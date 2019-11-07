MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another year is in the books for Read for the Record.

The United Way explains that Read for the Record brings volunteers into the classroom on the same day to read the same book worldwide.

According to United Way Central Georgia, an estimated seven million volunteers participated on Thursday.

This year’s book was Thank You Omu by Oge Mora, which highlights the spirit of giving.

Read for the Record is about more than just sharing a story.

Melanie Duncan, the Middle Georgia Regional Library head of collections and acquisitions, read to students at Heard Elementary School in Macon.

“It lets people know that there are more ways to volunteer, than maybe the traditional ways that they see,” Duncan said.

Organizers say 27 counties in Middle Georgia participated in Read for the Record.

To volunteer for the United Way of Central Georgia, visit their website.