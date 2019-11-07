Scattered showers today and early tomorrow before we dry out this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Our next cold front will move through Middle Georgia later today bringing scattered showers to our area.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

We started the morning off with a partly cloudy sky, but as we head into the afternoon I expect the cloud cover to increase across the area. This afternoon, temperatures will be topping out in the low to middle 70’s. We will see a few isolated showers during the afternoon and early evening hours, but the bulk of the rain moves in later tonight and in to early tomorrow morning. Temperatures this evening will bottom out in the middle 50’s under a mostly cloudy sky. New rainfall totals are expected to be between a quarter and half inch.

TOMORROW.

We will be slow to get rid of the clouds tomorrow, but after lunch we look to be mostly dry and much cooler. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon under a partly sunny sky are only going to reach the lower 60’s. There are not going to be any issues with your Friday night football forecast as temperatures will cool off into the 40’s by the end of the game.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

We stay dry and sunny all weekend long as high temperatures are going to be running well below average in the upper 50’s and low to middle 60’s. On Monday we will begin to see clouds increasing across our area ahead of another cold front that will bring rain to our area late on Monday and into Tuesday. Get ready, because behind this front we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. Next Wednesday and Thursday we could see high temperatures struggling to make it out of the 40’s as Arctic air pours into Middle Georgia.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)