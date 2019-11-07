SPLOST continues to improve Freedom Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST continues to make improvements around the county.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission, the Recreation Department, and Vine-Ingle Little League held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Freedom Park Thursday morning.

Over a dozen people gathered to see the third round of park improvements which include the following:

four new ball-fields

sidewalks

benches

bicycle racks

a scorer’s tower

What will the improvements mean for the community?

Charlie Bridges, president of Vine-Ingle Little League, says improvements will allow more kids to take part in both softball and baseball. The complex might bring some big games to town.

“This complex is gonna be huge for the City of Macon and little league in general,” Bridges said. “We’re hoping that we are going to be able to host some all-star tournaments over there at the end of the season… maybe even host a state tournament.”

The SPLOST-funded improvements cost nearly $2.3 million. The next set of upgrades include both a new playground and a new pavilion.