Brookdale Elementary School will soon merge into a new elementary school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After this year, students and teachers at Brookdale Elementary School will soon move into a new building.

The Bibb County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new elementary school on Friday. Brookdale Elementary School students and teachers will move into the new location next school year.

Many students like Mariya Simmons and Zy’kirra Royal will be the last class to call Brookdale Elementary their school.

“First, I would like to thank this community and the citizens who voted to build this new school,” Simmons said. “As a present student at Brookdale and a former student at Riley, I am so excited at being apart of our new combined schools.”

“I am so excited to be apart of our new combined schools,” Royal said. “I have a lot of great memories at Brookdale and I can’t wait to make new experiences at our new school.”

After Bibb County School District closed Riley Elementary and merged with Brookdale Elementary, the district made plans for its new elementary school.

“As the student’s mentioned, we are making history, we will be the last faculty, staff, and students of Brookdale Elementary School, and the first faculty, staff, and students of the new elementary school,” Sonya Coley, Brookdale Elementary School Principal said. “It’s exciting to be a part of this historic moment in our community.”

Coley also says Brookdale Elementary School parents are excited about the new transition.

“They’re excited about the new facilities for our students following the classrooms,” Coley said. “The new space in the building will allow students to have more access to other things in the school.”

The new elementary school project is funded by the ESPLOST.

According to the district, names for the new elementary school is in the process with a scheduled community input meeting.

Meeting Info:

November 12th, Tuesday at 5 p.m at Brookdale Elementary School.