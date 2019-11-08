Macon man arrested for cocaine possession in Chamber Cove Apartments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is charged with possession of cocaine after trying to enter his ex-wife’s residence.

Authorities say the incident happened on November 2 at 11:40 p.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Chambers Cove Apartments about a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, deputies approached 36-year-old Chaz Quavis Green, of Macon. They found Green laying on the steps of the apartments.

Deputies determined that Green attempted to enter his ex-wife’s apartment. Per the ex-wife’s request, deputies told Green to leave the area.

Later, authorities say deputies saw Green returning to the apartment. They detained Green and checked him for weapons.

While searching Green, deputies say they found a small bag of cocaine. They took him to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of Cocaine.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.