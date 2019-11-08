The End Zone: Week 12 scores and highlights

November 8:
Perry , West Laurens
- Advertisement -
Bleckley County , Southwest
Washington-Wilkes , Stratford
Lincoln County , Tattnall
Aquinas , Mount de Sales
Peach County , Westside
Houston County , Northside
Warner Robins , Veterans
Jones County , Stockbridge
Cross Creek , Baldwin
Tattnall County , Appling County
Rutland , Jackson
Washington County , Dublin
Clinch County , Telfair County
Turner County , Irwin County
Atkinson County , Wilcox County
Johnson County , Savannah Country Day
Central, Talbotton , Crawford County
Manchester , Dooly County
Greenville , Hawkinsville
Marion County , Macon County
Schley County , Brookstone
Taylor County , Pacelli
FPD , Warren County
Greene County , Twiggs County
Pinewood , Westfield
John Milledge , Augusta Prep
Thomas Jefferson , Brentwood