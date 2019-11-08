Grandmother and grandson hit, killed in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality at the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Debra Davis was crossing Mercer University with her 6-year-old grandson Daniel Davis in her arms. It was reported that Davis stepped in front of a Nissan Xterra.

Debra Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone. 6-year-old Daniel was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead at Medical Center, Navicent Heath.

The accident is under investigation. There are no charges at this time.