WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County High School band held a pep rally for the school’s football team Thursday.

Parents, students, and staff rallied at the Zaxby’s right across the street from the high school. The band — eight-time grand champions — played some of their best pieces.

- Advertisement -

The Bears host Northside Friday at McConnell-Talbert Stadium in their last game of the season. The winner advances to the playoffs.

Here’s band director Jay Davis.: “HoCo versus Northside tomorrow night [Friday] is a big game for us,” said Davis. “The winners are going to the playoffs. We just like to show the community we support [them]. You know, our football team, the cheerleaders and what we do…just kind of get hyped up for the game tomorrow night [Friday].