Macon couple arrested after money argument, shots fired

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities arrested a Macon couple after the girlfriend fired shots over a money dispute with her boyfriend.

Authorities say the incident happened on November 1 around midnight.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 1300 block of Sylvian Drive regarding a dispute.

While en-route, deputies say the suspect reportedly left in a black vehicle. Deputies also received reports of shots fired.

Authorities say that deputies found and stopped the vehicle. They approached the driver, 30-year-old Sasha Dudley, of Macon.

While deputies talked to Dudley, they noticed a gun in the glove box where she was retrieving her wallet. Deputies detained Dudley and took the gun.

Authorities say Dudley’s boyfriend, 32-year-old D’antoine Maurice Keen, later arrived on scene and interfered with deputies. Deputies detained Keen for obstruction.

Authorities determined that Dudley fired the shots into the air while at the Sylvian Drive residence. She left the area before deputies arrived.

Authorities say that the argument was about money.

The charges

Dudley was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Reckless Conduct

Discharge of a Firearm on or near Public Street

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Authorities released her on a $2,600.00 bond.

Deputies took Keen to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Obstruction of a Peace Officer.

Authorities released him on a $1,300.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.