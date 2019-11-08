Macon man faces multiple drug charges traffic accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a Macon man under the influence of multiple drugs after a traffic accident.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on November 7 around 4:50 a.m.

Deputies responded to Edna Place and Greenbriar Road about a traffic accident. When deputies arrived, they approached the driver, 35-year-old Vontray Markeith Johnson–the driver of one of the vehicles.

While talking to Johnson, deputies say they noticed he was “very lethargic, slurring his words, and had trouble keeping his head up.”

After conducting a roadside test, authorities determined that Johnson was under the influence of multiple drugs.

Authorities checked Johnson for weapons and found Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and some green gummy candy in his possession. While searching Johnson’s vehicle, deputies also found more pills along with a large bag of marijuana and THC vaping oil.

The charges

Deputies took Johnson to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

(2) counts of Possession of Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance

(2) counts of Possession of Synthetic Marijuana

Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

Drugs Kept in Original Container

Authorities have set no bond for him.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.