Missing Clark Atlanta University student found dead

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Authorities say a missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that the body of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford was found Friday at a park in DeKalb County.

Shields says investigators are securing arrest warrants for Crawford’s friend and roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley. She says one of the suspects led investigators to where Crawford’s body was found.

Shields says a motive has not been clearly established but notes that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.