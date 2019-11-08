MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A partnership in Middle Georgia is meeting the needs of many throughout the community.

The Fellowship Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia held its 2nd annual conference at Unionville Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

This year, the convention partnered with The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to give residents a few extra food items before the weekend.

Daniel Simmons serves as vice president of the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia. “We don’t ever want to come to a community and just have services inside of the building,” Simmons said.

Services offered

“The convention purchase food from the Middle Georgia food bank, and we were able to distribute food to people in need,” Simmons said. “Regardless of where you come from, what your background is, you don’t have to be a part of the convention. We just want to help people who need food and other kinds of services.”

Related Article: Middle Georgia Community Food Bank set to hold 2nd biggest food giveaway of 2019

Simmons says as part of the convention, the food give-away, helps residents with fewer food insecurities.

“One of the things I think people who have it, don’t realize that there are some who don’t have it,” Simmons said. “And they don’t have a reassurance that they will have enough food for dinner tomorrow, or breakfast tomorrow.”

Food Bank Coordinator David Griffin says the partnership with the convention helps put more meals on family tables.

“It’s wonderful how we were able to partner with the convention,” Griffin said. “The Fellowship Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia 2nd Annual Conference will be holding more services throughout the week.”

Click here for more.