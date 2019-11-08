Scarfed woman attempts to rob SunTrust Bank on Mercer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an attempted armed robbery that happened at the SunTrust Bank on Mercer University Drive.
Authorities say the incident happened Friday around 11 a.m.
Deputies say a woman entered the bank and passed a note demanding money from the clerk. However, the suspect did not receive any money.
Authorities say the woman fled the scene. No one reported any injuries during this incident.
Description
Authorities described the suspect as the following:
- female
- last seen wearing all black clothing
- scarf over her face
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.