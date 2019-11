MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After Darrell Solomon turned himself in on Thursday, investigators determined he was not the shooter who killed 30-year-old Shameka Dickson and injured her 2-year-old daughter Korri.

Investigators say Solomon is in jail.

Sergeant Clay Williams says Solomon violated his bond after witnesses saw him with a gun after the shooting. Williams says Solomon admitted to having a weapon.

He is in jail for his original armed robbery charge.