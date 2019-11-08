Woman robs Dollar General on Pio Nono in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies are searching for a woman who robbed the Dollar General in south Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General Store located at 3824 Pio Nono Ave.

Authorities say the robbery happened around 2 p.m.

Deputies say a woman walked into the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store.

No one reported any injuries during this incident.

Description

dressed in all black

face partially covered by a scarf

Authorities determined that the suspect from the SunTrust incident matches the suspect involved in this armed robbery.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.