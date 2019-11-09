Macon woman arrested for Dollar General robbery, SunTrust attempt

Deputies arrested 62-year-old Ernestine Rolin for both the robbery of Dollar General and the attempted robbery of SunTrust Bank

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a Macon woman who robbed a Dollar General and attempted to rob a SunTrust Bank.

Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 62-year-old Ernestine Rolin.

Investigators say they obtained Rolin’s vehicle description and issued a lookout. Patrol deputies found and stopped the vehicle on Williamson Road around 5 p.m. Friday.

Authorities detained Rolin and took her in for questioning. Investigators determined that Rollin robbed the Dollar General on Pio Nono, and she also attempted to rob the SunTrust Bank on Mercer University Drive.

Investigators recovered the gun and money at Rolin’s home.

The charges

Deputies took Rolin to the Bibb Law Enforcement Center and charged her with the following:

Armed Robbery

Attempt to commit robbery

Authorities have set no bond for her.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.